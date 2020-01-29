Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.43. Mirvac Group shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 8,130,695 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.22. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.96.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Mirvac Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. Mirvac Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Mirvac is a leading, diversified Australian property group, with an integrated development and asset management capability. We have 45 years of experience in the property industry and an unmatched reputation for delivering superior products and services across our businesses. Principally located in Australia's four key cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, Mirvac owns and manages assets across the office, retail and industrial sectors, with over $17 billion of assets currently under management.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.