Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 552.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. 12,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,918. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

