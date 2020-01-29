Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 4,199,126 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 158,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

