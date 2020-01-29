MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.14-1.49 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.14-$1.49 EPS.

MKSI stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $70.47 and a fifty-two week high of $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

