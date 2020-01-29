Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Up 11.4% in January

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

NYSE MBT remained flat at $$10.44 on Wednesday. 1,472,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,779. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.