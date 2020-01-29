Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Short Interest Up 11.4% in January

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
NYSE MBT remained flat at $$10.44 on Wednesday. 1,472,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,779. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO
Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
