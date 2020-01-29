Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.99

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.08. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 3,900 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mobivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Mobivity alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.