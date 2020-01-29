Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Issues Earnings Results

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,570,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Earnings History for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

