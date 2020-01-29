Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 3,774 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 617,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 90,318 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $819,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 840.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,871,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

AVGO traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

