Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 427.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,140 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,867. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

