Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $16.38 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

WM stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,298. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.98 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

