Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $21,449,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. 82,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

