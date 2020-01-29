Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,246,000 after acquiring an additional 89,209 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 62,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

PPG stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.28. 237,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,000. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.