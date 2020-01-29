Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,349 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $1,265,419.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,140,879. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,713. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $163.08 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.08.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

