Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $116.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.