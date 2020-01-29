Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,007 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Target makes up 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $18,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $6,677,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its position in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 199,575 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 293,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

