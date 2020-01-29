Moody National Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STZ stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,729. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.