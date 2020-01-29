Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 141 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $534.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day moving average is $186.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

