Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 763,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.