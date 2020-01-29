Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 672 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.61. The stock had a trading volume of 225,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.09. American Express has a 12-month low of $100.54 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

