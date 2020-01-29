Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

