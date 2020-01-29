Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 518 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,610,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,001,000 after buying an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,910,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 624,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 564,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,848,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,454. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.99. 6,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,962. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

