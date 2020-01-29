Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Nomura raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.77. 3,386,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.