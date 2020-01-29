Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,278 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,532,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,425,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,433. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

