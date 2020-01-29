Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 143 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $225.21. 23,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,848. L3Harris has a one year low of $148.30 and a one year high of $224.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.27.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.