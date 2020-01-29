Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,529,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,281,000 after buying an additional 50,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,956. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.00.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total transaction of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

