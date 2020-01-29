Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of MSI traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 139,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.80. Morneau Shepell has a 1-year low of C$26.09 and a 1-year high of C$35.24.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$223.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.