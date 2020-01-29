MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Sidoti

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target lifted by Sidoti from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

MSA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,002. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $96.01 and a 1-year high of $138.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.31.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in MSA Safety by 13.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 7.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in MSA Safety by 54.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

