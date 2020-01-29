Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSADY. ValuEngine cut Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

MSADY opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.72.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

