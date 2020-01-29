Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Msci accounts for about 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 210,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 124,370 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 30.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $279.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.02 and a fifty-two week high of $283.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.63.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

