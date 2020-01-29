Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW) Stock Price Down 37.9%

Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc (CVE:NKW)’s stock price fell 37.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 193,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 768% from the average session volume of 22,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

About Naikun Wind Energy Group (CVE:NKW)

NaiKun Wind Energy Group Inc is a Canada-based development-stage company. The Company operates as a renewable energy company. The Company focuses on an offshore wind energy project. It is developing a 400 megawatt offshore wind project in the Haida Energy Field, which is located in Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia.

