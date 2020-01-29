National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. National Beverage posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Beverage.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. National Beverage’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIZZ. Cfra downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

Shares of FIZZ traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,318. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.93. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 28,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

