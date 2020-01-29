National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.01. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NFG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 563,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,951. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

