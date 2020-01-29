National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 102,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,713. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

