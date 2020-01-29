Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Navigator by 34.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Navigator by 19.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Navigator by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of NVGS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $705.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.20. Navigator has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

