NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund (LON:NBLS) Trading Up 0.1%

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.60 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.20), approximately 1,824,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.20).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 1.02 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

