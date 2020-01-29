NCC Group (LON:NCC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

NCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.86. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The company has a market cap of $591.83 million and a PE ratio of 43.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is 1.04%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

