nDEX Hits Market Cap of $12,429.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. One nDEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, nDEX has traded up 73.1% against the U.S. dollar. nDEX has a total market cap of $12,429.00 and approximately $21,731.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.02 or 0.03083724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

