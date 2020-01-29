Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKTR opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

