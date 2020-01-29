Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

