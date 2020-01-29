Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.
NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock worth $4,237,168. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
