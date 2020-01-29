New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,839 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of E*TRADE Financial worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,972,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,775,000 after purchasing an additional 469,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,242,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 32.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 273,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 556,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of ETFC opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

