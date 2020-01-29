New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of PerkinElmer worth $17,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 430.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average is $89.69. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.36.

In related news, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $1,127,934.08. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

