New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Eastman Chemical worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of EMN opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.36. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

