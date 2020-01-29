New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,900 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Concho Resources worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,940,000 after acquiring an additional 189,393 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 527,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Concho Resources by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXO opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

