New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,808 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $16,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in LKQ by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in LKQ by 1,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after buying an additional 449,353 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,770.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.