NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.97

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:NWS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and traded as high as $21.86. NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 131,365 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.30.

NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWS CORP/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.