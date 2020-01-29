NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $36.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at $747,770.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

