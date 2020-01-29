NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 485 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.61. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.99.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.