NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.