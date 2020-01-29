Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Sets New 12-Month High at $220.00

Nexus Infrastructure PLC (LON:NEXS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.83), with a volume of 8752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 million and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tamdown and TriConnex. It undertakes earthworks and remedial works; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and creates drainage systems, as well as constructs reinforced concrete frames.

