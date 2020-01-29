NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 860,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 351% from the previous session’s volume of 190,741 shares.The stock last traded at $2.89 and had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter. NF Energy Saving had a negative return on equity of 164.67% and a negative net margin of 278.72%.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

